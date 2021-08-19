Advertisement

FEMA approves additional funds for Hurricane Michael recovery

FEMA has approved two additional grants totaling $7,427,525 to reimburse Mexico Beach and...
FEMA has approved two additional grants totaling $7,427,525 to reimburse Mexico Beach and Panama City for recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael in 2018.(FEMA)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FEMA has approved two additional grants totaling $7,427,525 to reimburse Mexico Beach and Panama City for recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael in 2018.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program will provide the following additional reimbursements:

  • Mexico Beach, FL: $6,251,420 for the dredging operations throughout the city marina municipal canal, including the collection and removal of 23,589 cubic yards of storm-generated dredge solids. This reimbursement brings the total of FEMA’s grants for the city’s Hurricane Michael-related expenses to $87.9 million.
  • Panama City, FL: $1,176,105 to rebuild the 31,200-square-foot Old City Hall, occupied by the Juvenile Justice System, and restore it to its pre-disaster design, function and capacity. It will be rebuilt stronger and more resilient to future storms. The reimbursement increases FEMA’s total grants for the city’s Hurricane Michael-related expenses to $102.3 million.

