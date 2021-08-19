Advertisement

LGBTQ Center of Bay County hosts virtual fundraiser

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The LGBTQ Center of Bay County is hosting its first nationwide virtual fundraising event.

The event will take place online on Thursday at 5 p.m. There will be special guest appearances by Matthew Lopez, Panama City’s own award-winning Broadway playwright, and Tony award-winner Thomas Kirdahy.

There will also be a silent auction with items viewers can bid on like exciting backstage experiences on Broadway and signed memorabilia from celebrities ranging from Lilly Tomlin to Joe Exotic, the Tiger King! This will run until the end of the week, closing at 12 p.m. on August 20th.

Fundraisers like this are important to the center. These funds will go towards continuing to provide mental and medical resources to those in the LGBTQ+ community. Along with a safe space for people to come together and speak freely.

To visit the event site click here.

For more information on the LGBTQ Center of Bay County or the event, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

