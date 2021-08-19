Police search for man reported missing for three years

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Police are searching for a man who was last heard from almost three years ago.

Police say Norman Herbert Jones, 57, was last seen at a motel in downtown Panama City in 2018. They say that’s the last time he spoke with his family.

Family members say they came to Panama City to look for Jones but didn’t find him.

Nearly three years later, Panama City Police were notified of his disappearance.

Jones was reportedly known among the fishing community in the St. Andrews area.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or report a tip anonymously using the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app.

