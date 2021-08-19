Students are succeeding in more ways than one at Bay High School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Michael and the COVID-19 pandemic have not stopped students at Bay High School from excelling in the classroom.

After graduation, many students will be walking away with their college tuition paid for at any public Florida college, thanks to the Advanced International Certificate of Education, or AICE program. Students who receive this diploma will qualify for the highest level of Bright Futures.

For the May/June 2021 testing series, 89 percent of AICE seniors received the diploma. This is a 22 percent increase from 2018.

“It is such a sense of accomplishment, and relief, and pride,” AICE English Teacher at Bay High Crystal Bullock, said.

To celebrate scores school officials say will be hard to beat, students put together the first student-run press conference in Bay County.

“Me and some of my SGA had been working on putting that together, putting together a press release that I’m sure you all saw, inviting people, putting that all together,” Wesley Littleton, SGA President and AICE Diploma Recipient, said. “So, it’s cool that Bay High gets to have the first student-led press conference.”

School officials added that many of the students that earned this diploma will be first-generation college students.

