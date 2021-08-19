Advertisement

Teenager dead after crashing car into school bus

A teenager is dead after reportedly crashing her car into the back of a school bus in Okaloosa County this afternoon.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teenager is dead after reportedly crashing her car into the back of a school bus in Okaloosa County this afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say it happened near U.S. 90 and Clint Mason Road.

They say the driver of the car, an 18-year-old woman from Defuniak Springs, was going down U.S. 90 at the time.

The school bus stopped to turn left onto Clint Mason Road. Troopers say the woman did not stop and hit the back of the bus, causing her car to go under the bus.

She died at the scene. The driver of the bus, a 64-year-old man from Milton, had minor injuries. Two 10-year-old children on the bus both had minor injuries as well.

