Thursday Forecast

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar early on this morning. We’ll see a few stray showers pop up through the midday and afternoon. They’ll be small and brief, but could contain a bit of a downpour if you fall right underneath one.

Otherwise, we’re seeing a bit of fog across I-10 and the Wiregrass early on this morning. It’ll lift out quickly after 7 or 8am with a warm, humid, and mainly sunny morning commute ahead.

Temperatures will warm quickly into the upper 80s by mid to late morning with highs in the low 90s today, feels like temperatures reach 100-105°. A heat advisory is in place for areas east of Hwy331 where the heat index may reach 106-110° this afternoon. Dress in loose fitting clothes, light colors, and drink plenty of water while finding shade during outdoor activities.

That heat and humidity will try to rise up into some scattered showers or thunderstorms today. However, they’ll be fewer and further between as high pressure builds into the Southeast today. But they’ll be possible for the coast during the midday and inland into the afternoon as steering flow pushes the storms away from the coast.

The ridge slides to our west heading into tomorrow and that will change our steering flow as it will come in from the northwest. Storm development on Friday should be back to a more typical widely scattered hit or miss mode with the ridge removed to our west. And any storms that develop into the afternoon tomorrow will move southeast possible down to the coast toward the end of the day.

For today, mostly sunny skies with a few scattered showers or storm in the midday or afternoon, rain chance around 30-40%. Highs today top out in the low 90s with a heat index of 100 to 105°. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances rising into the weekend as scattered storms become a bit more numerous.

