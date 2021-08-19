Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heat and humidity continue here in the panhandle. For tonight lows will fall into the 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. On Thursday the heat & humidity will reach into the 90s over NWFL w/feels like temps over 100. Rain chances will be 30%. As we head into the weekend rain chances will increase to 50% and the temperatures will stay in the 90s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.