Wednesday Evening Forecast

The heat & humidity will intense this evening
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The heat and humidity continue here in the panhandle. For tonight lows will fall into the 70s under mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. On Thursday the heat & humidity will reach into the 90s over NWFL w/feels like temps over 100. Rain chances will be 30%. As we head into the weekend rain chances will increase to 50% and the temperatures will stay in the 90s.

