A woman and child critically injured in a car crash in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 37-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Moylan Road and U-S 98.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say that the woman was trying to turn left onto Moylan Road when she collided with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. Troopers said the woman failed to yield the right of way for oncoming traffic while making the turn, causing the other driver to hit the front end of her car.

Investigation is still ongoing.

