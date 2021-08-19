Advertisement

A woman and child critically injured in a car crash in Panama City Beach

A woman and child critically injured in a car crash in Panama City Beach
A woman and child critically injured in a car crash in Panama City Beach(WLUC)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A 37-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Moylan Road and U-S 98.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say that the woman was trying to turn left onto Moylan Road when she collided with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. Troopers said the woman failed to yield the right of way for oncoming traffic while making the turn, causing the other driver to hit the front end of her car.

Investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bay District Schools now aligns with the state statute, only picking up students two miles or...
BDS faces backlash after bus policy changes
A teenager is dead after reportedly crashing her car into the back of a school bus in Okaloosa...
Teenager dead after crashing car into school bus
Jackson Blue Springs is expected to open back up next year on Memorial Day.
Jackson County’s Blue Springs to close for the remainder of the year
COVID-19 has claimed the lives of two unborn Central Texas infants. (File)
Unborn twins die after mother tests positive for COVID-19
The rise in COVID cases has affected many in our area and not just those who have the virus.
Panama City woman’s life saving surgery cancelled due to rise in COVID hospitalizations

Latest News

It also has a silent auction that will close August 20th.
LGBTQ Center of Bay County hosts virtual fundraiser
LQBTQ Center of Bay County
LQBTQ Center of Bay County Fundraiser
A teenager is dead after reportedly crashing her car into the back of a school bus in Okaloosa...
Teenager dead after crashing car into school bus
Ascension Sacred Heart offering monoclonal antibody treatment and rapid COVID-19 tests.
Ascension Sacred Heart offering monoclonal antibody treatment and rapid COVID-19 tests