Annual Peanut Field Day helps farmers learn more about their crops

Farmers were taken by trailer to different stations to learn more about their peanut crops from researchers.(WJHG/WECP)
Farmers were taken by trailer to different stations to learn more about their peanut crops from researchers.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Whether they’re roasted, boiled, or used to make candy, peanuts are a big part of our lives. That’s why it’s important for local farmers to come together and learn how to improve their peanut crops.

The 2021 Peanut Field Day was held in the outskirts of Marianna on Thursday, August 19. The event was hosted by the UF Extension Office, and farmers from all over the tri-state area attended the event.

During the field day, farmers were able to tour research plots and learn about everything from harvesting tips and tricks to pest control for their crops.

Officials say events like these benefit the whole community, especially when people who grow food can learn more about their crops.

“It’s an opportunity for interchange between the people who do research and education for farmers, with the farmers that grow peanuts in the tri-state area,” Doug Mayo, County Extension Director, said.

The event has been going on since the 1970′s and doesn’t look like it’s stopping any time soon.

