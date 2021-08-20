Advertisement

Bay District Schools Approved for Additional $5.3M in Hurricane Michael Recovery Grants

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An additional $5,388,333 has been approved to reimburse Bay District Schools for Hurricane Michael-related recovery expenses.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program will provide the following reimbursements:

  • $1,627,634 to replace 15 buildings at Hiland Park and Northside elementary schools, and to repair 10 damaged classrooms at Everitt middle and Tyndall and Northside elementary schools.
  • $1,802,228 to repair or replace several components at the A. Crawford Mosley High School campus including four equipment sheds, various sports fields and fencing around each.
  • $1,958,470 to repair or replace portions of eight buildings and a bridge at the Waller Elementary School.

