Bay District Schools Approved for Additional $5.3M in Hurricane Michael Recovery Grants

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An additional $5,388,333 has been approved to reimburse Bay District Schools for Hurricane Michael-related recovery expenses.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program will provide the following reimbursements:

$1,627,634 to replace 15 buildings at Hiland Park and Northside elementary schools, and to repair 10 damaged classrooms at Everitt middle and Tyndall and Northside elementary schools.



$1,802,228 to repair or replace several components at the A. Crawford Mosley High School campus including four equipment sheds, various sports fields and fencing around each.

