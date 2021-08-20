City of Panama City looks to renovate Daffin Park

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local park could soon receive some new renovations.

The City of Panama City’s Quality of Life Department and Barge Design Solutions gathered with several members of the Millville community to talk about the overall improvements of what can be done at Daffin Park.

“We’re looking to renovate the fields, bring in additional sports lightning, walking path, trees, landscaping, of course, new playground equipment and exercise equipment and fitness equipment, Sean DePalma, City of Panama City’s Quality of Life Director said.

Thursday night, a meeting was held for members of the community to discuss ideas and provide input on how the new renovations should be carried out through the park.

“I would like to see soccer, I would like to see baseball, I would like to see the things that are interesting to kids right now,” Edward Bell, a Millville resident said.

Bell would like to see activities that can keep the children of the neighborhood engaged.

“Track and field, gymnastics, let’s just diversify. Let’s keep up with what’s going on in the general public and our youth’s eye,” Bell said.

Prior to the meeting city commissioners, Josh Street and Jenna Haligas stopped by.

“From our elected officials to our staff that we’re dedicated to bringing back to Panama City to become the premier city of the panhandle, but also to recover from Hurricane Michael in a very outstanding way and fashion as a unified family that supports the community,” DePalma said.

Something one resident wants the community leaders to consider ahead of the renovations.

“Revitalization, diversification, let’s put recreation in let’s not forget about our youth. They are the future of tomorrow. Let’s rebuild our community with character,” Bell said.

As far as a timeline goes for the renovations DePalma looks for construction to begin as early as March 2022 after a plan has been decided on among the community.

