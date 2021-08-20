Advertisement

Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar despite a little cloud cover cruising our skies this morning. We’ll have to wait for the afternoon, and in some cases the late afternoon, for any rain to develop today.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid morning with temperatures starting in the mid to upper 70s. We’ll see another toasty day ahead, but perhaps a little shy of the heat index numbers we saw yesterday. Plenty of sunshine mixes in with the little bit of clouds we see cruising our skies this morning to allow temperatures to warm efficiently. We’ll be back to the low 90s this afternoon with heat indices reaching the low 100s.

Our ridge of high pressure has slid a little further to our west today. So we’re not seeing as much sinking motion to the atmosphere as we did yesterday...one of the reasons it got so hot in the afternoon as sinking motion is a warming process. With the lack of suppression the ridge brings to the atmosphere, we’ll see a better chance at a few afternoon storms developing. And thanks to the ridge to our west, the clockwise flow around that high pressure will lead toward steering flow in the atmosphere coming across the Panhandle from the northwest.

So anything showers or storms that develop inland through the sea breeze or daytime heating this afternoon has a chance at moving down toward the coast. Albeit, that process may take some time to work out. So coastal locations may see their better chance at rain arriving later in the afternoon or into the evening.

We’ll see a similar setup into Saturday. However, remnants from an old boundary to our north may help fire up more afternoon storms over the weekend. So let’s be sure to keep a weather eye to the sky if doing any afternoon activities.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny with a few afternoon scattered storms, some linger into the evening. Highs today reach the low 90s with a heat index around 103°. Your 7 Day Forecast has storms returning to the afternoons, largely, over the weekend.

