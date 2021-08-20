Advertisement

Governor stops by Okaloosa and Bay counties to promote monoclonal antibody treatment

Governor Ron DeSantis made several stops across Northwest Florida Friday to promote the monoclonal antibody treatment.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron DeSantis made several stops across Northwest Florida Friday to promote the monoclonal antibody treatment.

He said in clinical trials, this treatment resulted in a 70% reduction of hospitalizations and death and an 82% reduction in contracting COVID-19 in exposed households.

Anyone 12 and older who has contracted COVID-19, or who has been exposed to someone with the virus, is eligible for this free treatment. Governor DeSantis also says to receive the most effective results, you should get the treatment as quickly as you can after testing positive for the virus or being exposed.

In Okaloosa County, this treatment is currently available at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds, located at 1958 Lewis Turner Blvd in Fort Walton Beach.

In Bay County, this treatment is available at the Bay County Fairgrounds, located at 2230 15th Street in Panama City.

Both locations will be open 7 days a week.

