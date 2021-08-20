Greg Jordan to continue rebuilding process at Liberty

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The next stop in our tour of area high school practice fields takes us to Liberty. That as teams look ahead to practice games or jamborees this week, and the start of the regular season next week.

Head coach Greg Jordan is working in his second season at the helm in Bristol. The former Blountstown and Port St. Joe coach moving north from the later back in December of 2019. He knew when he took over the Bulldogs there would be some rebuilding to do. Last season, Liberty winning just two of the eight games it played. This year, the numbers are much better, around 40 players in the program, though some of those will drop down to a newly formed j.v. And the coach liking the effort those kids put in advance of fall practice!

“The kids, since spring, we did a scrimmage game in late May, right before school got out. Where all the kids got to play. And we got all the kids on film. And we got a lot of new kids out this year, our numbers are pretty good. And so, we went through summer workouts like everybody else. And we’re back now, third week of fall camp and looking forward to game week and getting to see some film on kids.”

Jordan says he has seen a nice progression from the summer to the fall workouts. And now that school is going, there seems to be more of a routine taking shape.

“Two weeks, and we started school last week, on Thursday.” says Jordan “So kids get a little bit of regularity back in school. And getting on a regular schedule now. And this is our third week and this is our classic week. So the kids are getting excited and getting antsy to hit somebody else other than just going against ourselves for going on three weeks now. And we’re just looking to make some progress and see some gains in our program this year.”

With 40 total in the program, some of those players will bump down to a newly former junior varsity squad. With the so called “six quarters” rule, that allows some of them to play some on the varsity level as well, and that’s going to be necessary. Every body helps, especially on the 1A level when you’re in a rebuilding mode.

“We’re big on weightlifting.” adds coach Jordan “I think the weight training during the season I think keeps the kids, not necessarily injury free. But maybe a little more tolerant of injuries and (they can) recover quicker and those type things. So trying to stay on a regular weightlifting routine and talking to the kids about eating and drinking properly, and resting properly, and all those things. And injuries overall in 1A football, in all football, but especially in 1A, where you may have a 25 man roster, is huge.”

Bulldogs will host Vernon and Blountstown Friday night in a jamboree. They’ll open the regular season next Friday at home against Wewahitchka.

