Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center set 5 sea turtles off on their journey back home Thursday morning

Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center Stranding Coordinator Tabitha Siegfried said most of their sea turtles come from Navarre Beach Fishing Pier.
Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center Stranding Coordinator Tabitha Siegfried said most of their sea turtles come from Navarre Beach Fishing Pier.(WJHG)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sea turtles Pluto, Twilight, Mercury, Saturn, and Blackfin all got to go home Thursday morning at a sea turtle release in Inlet Beach.

“We were able to release 5 sea turtles, we had three species, so there are three species in the Gulf of Mexico and we had all three of them today so super exciting. We had Kemp’s Ridley, the most endangered, one Loggerhead, and one juvenile Green,” Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center Stranding Coordinator Tabitha Siegfried said.

The sea turtles had been staying at Gulfarium C.A.R.E Center, in Fort Walton Beach while being rehabilitated to go back into the wild.

Gulfarium C.A.R.E. Center Stranding Coordinator Tabitha Siegfried said most of their sea turtles come from Navarre Beach Fishing Pier.

"We were able to release 5 sea turtles, we had three species, so there are three species in the Gulf of Mexico and we had all three of them today so super exciting," Siegfried said.

All five turtles were accidentally hooked by fishermen at local piers within the last two weeks.

“All of these turtles were foul hooked and then our loggerhead was hooked in the mouth, in the esophagus so we had to non-surgically remove that,” Siegfried said.

All species of sea turtle are endangered so Siegfried says for the center, stepping in to help is critical.

“So even if they just have a simple line, that can get wrapped around a reef module, it can get wrapped around anything in the ocean, it can strangle them, it can drown them,” Siegfried said.

For sea turtle Blackfin, this was his fourth return back into the Gulf of Mexico after rehabilitating at the center.

So maybe we will see some of these sea turtles again.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

