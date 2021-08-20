Advertisement

Hurricane watch issued as TS Henri tracks toward New England

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch has been issued for Tropical Storm Henri as the system appears to be heading toward New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Henri is on track to begin impacting the region by Sunday.

The hurricane watch covers parts of New York’s Long Island, and coastal Connecticut and Massachusetts. Forecasters say the main threats are storm surge, wind and rain.

Henri is out at sea in the Atlantic Ocean and heading west, but is expected to make a turn toward the north and approach the New England coast.

It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is dead after reportedly crashing her car into the back of a school bus in Okaloosa...
Teenager dead after crashing car into school bus
The latest update on COVID-19 numbers for Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Bay, Walton, and...
Latest COVID-19 stats from Ascension Sacred Heart
A woman and child critically injured in a car crash in Panama City Beach
A woman and child critically injured in a car crash in Panama City Beach
Ascension Sacred Heart offering monoclonal antibody treatment and rapid COVID-19 tests.
Ascension Sacred Heart offering monoclonal antibody treatment and rapid COVID-19 tests
Bay District Schools now aligns with the state statute, only picking up students two miles or...
BDS faces backlash after bus policy changes

Latest News

A CNN crew encountered desperate people in Afghanistan outside the Kabul airport
'Unimaginable desperation' in Afghanistan as peope try to flee Taliban
People wait in long lines outside the Kabul Airport on Friday to escape Afghanistan.
US scrambles to speed Afghanistan airlift despite Taliban, chaos
The dairyman of over 25 years never made it to work on Saturday because he was helping someone...
Family mourns man who died saving co-worker from Arizona flood
Confrontations over masks have already started at a school in Austin, Texas and school wasn't...
GOP governors, school districts battle over mask mandates