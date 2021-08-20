Local physician talks about the state of COVID-19 in Bay County and Florida

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - COVID-19 cases are not slowing down in Florida.

We were joined Friday morning on NewsChannel 7 Today by Dr. Frank Merritt, a local physician. He says in the state, 16,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 95 percent of those people are unvaccinated. Roughly 1,200 of those patients are under the age of 19.

In Bay County, local hospitals are seeing about the same statistics.

Dr. Merritt wants to encourage the community to create solutions to problems, like wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying at home more often when cases are on the rise.

For all of the information Dr. Merritt shared this morning, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

