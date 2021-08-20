Advertisement

Local physician talks about the state of COVID-19 in Bay County and Florida

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - COVID-19 cases are not slowing down in Florida.

We were joined Friday morning on NewsChannel 7 Today by Dr. Frank Merritt, a local physician. He says in the state, 16,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. About 95 percent of those people are unvaccinated. Roughly 1,200 of those patients are under the age of 19.

In Bay County, local hospitals are seeing about the same statistics.

Dr. Merritt wants to encourage the community to create solutions to problems, like wearing a mask, social distancing, and staying at home more often when cases are on the rise.

For all of the information Dr. Merritt shared this morning, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A teenager is dead after reportedly crashing her car into the back of a school bus in Okaloosa...
Teenager dead after crashing car into school bus
The latest update on COVID-19 numbers for Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Bay, Walton, and...
Latest COVID-19 stats from Ascension Sacred Heart
A woman and child critically injured in a car crash in Panama City Beach
A woman and child critically injured in a car crash in Panama City Beach
Ascension Sacred Heart offering monoclonal antibody treatment and rapid COVID-19 tests.
Ascension Sacred Heart offering monoclonal antibody treatment and rapid COVID-19 tests
Bay District Schools now aligns with the state statute, only picking up students two miles or...
BDS faces backlash after bus policy changes

Latest News

Each order specifically requires both school districts to document compliance with the Parents’...
State sanctions school districts over mask mandates
Soon enough, you’ll be seeing a shiny plaque on the outside of Panama City Publishing Company...
Published in History: Museum in Panama City added to National Register of Historic Places
Bay District Schools receives more money from FEMA as they continue to recover following...
Bay District Schools receives additional FEMA funding for Hurricane Michael recovery
He says about 16,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Local physician talks about the state of COVID-19 in Bay County