Marianna doctor offers drive-thru rapid testing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across our area, the need for testing does too.

Dr. Murali Krishna decided to offer a different way to test for COVID and began offering drive-through rapid testing. He believes this way of testing is better.

“It’s safer for the patient, and also staff,” Dr. Krishna said. “It also keeps our patients inside safer.”

However, with the recent spike in cases, his office couldn’t keep up with the demand of those who wanted to be tested. This caused traffic to be backed up onto Highway 90. Residents then began complaining to Jackson County Commissioners.

Once Dr. Krishna heard the complaints, he changed things to stop the traffic back-up.

Now, patients have to make an appointment to utilize the drive-thru testing, but once they do, they can stay in their car, be tested, and have results within 20 minutes.

CareMed plans to make things even easier soon by adding an option to make online appointments. Until then, appointments can be made by calling (850) 526-3314.

