Naval Base Panama City Commanding Officer talks about connecting with the community

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Commander Keith Foster with Naval Support Activity-Panama City stopped by our NewsChannel 7 studio Friday to talk about getting back into the community since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commander Foster took on his new role five months ago. The local Navy base is an important part of the community, but since the pandemic started, visitation and other in-person relations around the area have been limited or restricted. In the past, military volunteers have been able to be active in local schools, and people could take tours of the base. Due to the pandemic, activities like these are still restricted, but will hopefully resume when deemed safe, according to the Commander.

During his interview with NewsChannel 7, Commander Foster emphasized Panama City is a great place, and he appreciates how welcome the military presence is in the local community. He adds right now, following all COVID-19 protocols and keeping the 5,000 men and women who work at the Navy base safe is a top priority.

