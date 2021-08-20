Advertisement

Oscar Patterson chooses official new name

Oscar Patterson will now be known as Oscar Patterson Academy(WJHG)
By Tony Reese
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 3:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local elementary school is now one step closer to resurrecting.

Thursday night, the Oscar Patterson Oversight Committee met to go over the latest updates on the school’s progress.

During the meeting, it was also decided that a Facebook page has now been made for the new Oscar Patterson Academy.

Something the school is now asking for is for parents to get involved with getting the school where it needs to be.

Officials are calling on parents in the community to join the ongoing parents of Patterson and help their students blast off into 2022.

If any Patterson parents are interested in serving on the committee can call 850-832-9710.

