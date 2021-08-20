Published in History: Museum in Panama City added to National Register of Historic Places

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Soon enough, you’ll be seeing a shiny plaque on the outside of Panama City Publishing Company Museum in the heart of Historic St. Andrews.

“This building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The building was built in 1920. And, so 101 years later we get listed on the National Register,” Lisa Barnes Tapscott, the museum’s Executive Director, said.

Built by George & Lillian West, the Panama City Publishing Company stayed in the West family all the way until 2005, when it was sold to the state.

The shop is a relatively tiny building compared to the amount of history it holds.

“Its full of history. It didn’t just come with spring break and Panama City Beach. Panama City, Bay County has been around quite a while,” Barnes Tapscott said.

The Wests are most commonly known for pioneering several newspapers. It seems Lillian could have definitely been the inspiration behind the idiom “she wears the pants in the relationship” being that she owned a majority of their company.

“She was actually 3/4 owner. They published three papers here; The Panama City Pilot, The Lynn Haven Free Press, and The St. Andrews Bay News, and also did commercial job printing,” Nancy Hudson, a long-time volunteer at the museum, said.

When you open the doors of the publishing company, the legacy of George, also known as the founding father of Panama City, and his third wife Lillian comes to life.

To the right, you see their office furnished with their original desk.

To the left you’ll see elaborate machines like the 1915 Chandler & Price Press, the Heidelberg which was brought there for printing in the 1960′s, and a press that revolutionized the printing business.

Further down the shop, drawers hold an endless amount of little metal pieces called type used for the text.

“We have 190 drawers with type in them that volunteers use and then we have over 1,200 printing plates in the collection,” Hudson said.

It’s a collection that ranges anywhere from a 1915 version of a paper perforating machine, to George’s atlas where he would paste old newspaper clippings.

All of which helped contribute to George’s main mission, which Nancy says after studying his journal, was to create something.

“George actually mailed newspapers out all over the country. He actually used the newspaper as a tool to promote this area,” Hudson said.

While he achieved that with his printing company, when you dive deeper into his history, he created much more than that.

“From getting AB Steel to build the rail road into here, 64 miles of railroad from Cottondale to Panama City. He and Steel named the town Panama City. George constructed the first building downtown, printing the first newspaper, he gave land for parks, for churches,” Hudson said.

George also built the first city dock, the first Panama City School, he even gave the land for a school located on 7th and Harrison, along with the land for the courthouse.

While it’s safe to say he provided the pillars of Panama City, the entirety of Bay County wouldn’t be what it is today with out the West family.

“Actually the West family was instrumental in carving Bay County out of what was Washington County,” Barnes Tapscott said.

“In 1913 he paid the $400 fee to the state and got Bay County created,” Hudson said.

A man determined to create something, created a place so many of us now get to call home.

Now, a group of hard working volunteers hope their work to preserve the West’s legacy will inspire the community to learn more about how the city came to be.

“It promotes public pride. People get an appreciation for what transpired before we got here, the hard work that took place. You know, we call ourselves working hard, but it’s been all through history and there people that’s been here before us,” Hudson said.

The Panama City Publishing Company Museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 1-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9-1 p.m.

It’s free for anyone to take a tour, watch a printing demonstration, look through old newspapers, and more.

