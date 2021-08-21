LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Food truck Fridays have kicked off at Leslie Porter Park in Lynn Haven.

An assortment of food trucks will be parked at Leslie Porter Park every Friday through the end of October during the hours of 11am to 2pm.

Two of the food trucks that participated in today’s event were That’s What Cheese Said and The Spice Is Right.

“We love being a part of Lynn Haven. Having an event geared toward what we do is wonderful because it shows us that Lynn Haven appreciates us as much as we appreciate being a part of the community,“ Owner of the food trucks, Gary Freeman said.

One hard working resident of the community was especially excited to get his lunch Friday when he heard about his two favorite trucks being out at the park.

“There’s an opportunity to get a nice lunch without going inside which is the prime thing, the people on the truck are very very nice and friendly, and I think it is a good idea for the people of Lynn Haven and those in the Panama City area in general to try this, and support these folks because they are really doing a good job,” Gary Johnson.

Not only do the residents support these vendors but the staff at these vendors tell us that they love the community even more.

“Our guests are our number one reason why we do what we do. without them we don’t have a business. we invite them into our kitchen to eat dinner and we love to have the relationship between us and our guests and we want to let them know that we care about them and are grateful for their support in out endeavors, ” Manager of the Spice is right truck, Brandy Stelter said.

Folks of all ages gathered in line to enjoy their lunch outside by the bay.

“It’s free to the public to come! It’s in a great scenic location, and I feel like it’s the most beautiful park in Lynn Haven. We have great seating on the beach, there’s park benches, lots of parking, and playgrounds for the kids, ” Gary Freeman said.

If you missed today’s Food Truck Friday there will be several more through the end of October. The link to the schedule is posted on the City of Lynn Haven’s Facebook page.

If you wish to sign up to be a vendor the link to the sign up form is below:

https://www.cityoflynnhaven.com/DocumentCenter/View/1720/Food-Truck-Friday-Vendor-Form-72721-PDF?bidId=

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.