Ft. Walton Beach woman charged with kidnapping 6-year-old

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Fort Walton Beach woman is facing kidnapping charges in Okaloosa County.

Sheriff’s deputies say 29-year-old Alyssandra Eytzen allegedly took a 6-year-old girl from the bus stop.

They say the girl’s father dropped her off Thursday morning near Pinecrest Lane. Later, he reportedly got a call from his brother who said a neighbor told him Eytzen took the girl from the bus stop.

Officials say Eytzen told them she had stayed at the girl’s house with them the night before and later decided to stop the girl from going to school, which was done without the father’s permission or knowledge.

She is charged with kidnapping/false imprisonment of a child.

