Man sentenced to life in prison after molesting child under 12 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was sentenced to life in prison Friday without the possibility of parole after being convicted by a Jackson County jury of molesting a child under the age of 12.

In November 2019, Timothy Jokinen visited the victim’s family in Grand Ridge at Grand Ridge Park. While the victim’s father was in the bathroom, Jokinen put his hands down the pants of the victim in a lewd and lascivious manner.

Three eyewitnesses saw him do this and confronted him before calling the police. After being arrested, the victim was interviewed by the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center’s Child Protective Team and confirmed Jokinen touched him inappropriately.

