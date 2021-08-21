Victim identified in deadly Panama City crash Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department has identified the driver of a motorcycle involved in an accident Friday afternoon at the intersection of Harrison Avenue and 15th Street.

According to the investigation, James Dodson, 64, of Lynn Haven, was southbound on Harrison Avenue on a motorcycle when he collided with a northbound SUV in the intersection. Dodson did not survive the injuries sustained in the accident.

No charges have been filed at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Any potential witnesses to this accident or anyone with information in this case is asked to contact Sgt. Hicks at 850-872- 3100, or they can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

