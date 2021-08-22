Advertisement

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Crestview Police Department is conducting a murder investigation in reference to an incident that occurred on East Walnut Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

A suspect was quickly developed and was later detained by the Escambia County Sheriffs Department, at around 6:30 p.m.

The victim was found dead in the suspect’s vehicle. The victim’s identity is not being released until the family has been notified.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be assisting in the processing of the crime scenes.

The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time. Additional information will be made available at the conclusion of the investigation. The suspect information will be released at that time.

Chief McCosker would like to extend his appreciation to the Okaloosa County Sheriffs Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, and the Escambia County Sheriffs Office for their assistance with this case.

