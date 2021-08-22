Destination Panama City sees twice as many visitors at new location

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Destination Panama City is seeing more tourists coming in since opening its new location. The city held a ribbon-cutting for its colorful new visitors center two weeks ago. It was a long way coming after Hurricane Michael left the old one in ruins.

In the meantime, the center worked out of an office in St. Andrews. Officials said they were seeing about 200 people a month at that location. But this new center averages almost double that.

“It’s important to us to be able to send out a positive message about Panama City and how wonderful it is for the community. People come every day and take pictures in front of the love PC sign and it’s really showing how much we truly all care about the community,” Destination Panama City President Jennifer Vigil said.

Officials said tourism numbers for July skyrocketed, and they are anticipating a strong fall season to follow it.

