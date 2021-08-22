Graceville using “repetition, repetition, repetition” to build program filled with young players

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Graceville Tigers are entering their second year under head coach, Randy McKinney, hoping to get a little more footing for 2021 as last season presented a few obstacles in gearing up for the fall with the pandemic limiting the preseason.

“Being that we were dealing with COVID last year, and then this year, like I said, starting out, we were able to have summer lifting,” said Coach McKinnie. “We were able to go to a bunch of camps, so back to a normal regular season which is exciting.”

This spring, summer, and fall, were a little bit of a rebuild as the team said goodbye to 11 seniors and only have two this year.

Last year, the team totaled out around 17, this year, they said hello to a lot of young guys, but Coach says they’re coming in around 25 or 26.

For this fall camp, Coach McKinnie says their main focus has been repetition and building on consistency to teach his ninth and tenth graders how the game flows.

They may be young, but they are determined and optimistic.

“The strength right now is the O-line, most definitely,” said Coach McKinnie. “We’ve got some size that we have really never had this year. They’re young, but they are also learning too. The weakness is just being young, but that’s the exciting part later on.”

With a young group, Anthony Watford, a senior, who plays quarterback and linebacker for the team, does his best to be encouraging.

“I just tell them how good they could be, and as soon as I say it, they get really excited. They’re ready to play the game. They’re some good kids. They’re focused when they want to be. They’re just a good group of kids, so it’s not that hard. I like playing with them. I mean we had our ups and downs, but I feel like we’ve got a lot of potential. As long as we are locked into what Coach is telling us, we are disciplined, I feel like we will have a good year.”

As they close out the fall, Coach and his Tigers feel everything is coming together.

“This weather has been kind of hot, but other than the weather, they’ve been falling right in place,” said Coach McKinnie. “They missed it last year, so this is something that they want to do now.”

“I feel like we are going to prove a lot to people this year,” said Watford. “I mean, nobody expects us to win any games, but I feel like we could win pretty much all the games on our schedule, but we just have got to work hard, and we will be there.”

The Tigers open their season against another Tiger team in Chipley. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. central.

