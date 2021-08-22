Advertisement

Local businesses seeing positive impact despite COVID spike

By Tony Reese
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As COVID cases continue to rise in our area, we checked in with several local businesses to see if, and how they have been impacted due to the rise.

In Historic Downtown Panama City, several local businesses said they actually have experienced a positive impact on their business despite the growing amount of COVID cases in our local area.

“Since COVID there’s been a nice increase for local businesses. That’s happened ever since we’ve opened back up last year. Our sales have increased, it’s been a nice increase for us,” Little Mustard Seed Co-Owner Greg Snow said.

“If anything we’ve actually done more business recently, we don’t know if that has to do with COVID or the fact that people are still finding out about us,” The Press Cafe Manager Aleighsa Wright said.

”We’ve had a really great response from the community, we still have lots of from the community. We still have people coming out, but of course, people are being a little more cautious again. We make sure that we want to keep them safe,” History Class Brewing Company Assistant Manager Fontella Thompson said.

Keeping people safe, by taking the extra safety precautions.

“We also actually installed Remi Halo lights there a UV light that has electrostatic energy that zaps germs. That’s a really cool thing we’ve done to make sure the air in the building gets recycled and everything stays clean,” Thompson said.

Management at these businesses said they’re are also noticing safety precautions customers are taking on their own.

“I do notice that more people are wearing masks when they come in, I would say most of our customers are coming in with masks or putting masks on when they come in,” Snow said.

We’re been told they’ve also been lucky with employment.

“We’ve been quite a bit busier this month, and we’ve also, we haven’t had any issue with employment. I know a lot of people are having problems like keeping people employed, but our numbers are doing great,” Wright said.

“You know we’re very fortunate our staffing has been good. I know some of the businesses around us have had to cut back on hours. Due to the number of employees or help that they’ve had. We’ve been able to stay consistent with our hours,” Snow said.

All the businesses credit their success to all the local loyal support they have received up to this point.

For more information on:

History Class Brewing Company, visit their Facebook page and website.

The Little Mustard Seed, visit their Facebook and Instagram pages.

The Press, visit their Facebook page and website.

