Sunday Evening Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - I hope everyone enjoyed their weekend! Tonight we will have about a 40% coverage of showers and storms otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and muggy with lows in the mid 70s.

A we kick off a new week, our Monday will be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values will hover around 100 degrees. Showers and storms will be likely throughout the day at a 60% coverage.

For the rest of the work and school week, we will be in a typical summertime pattern thanks to some ridging over the western Atlantic that will allow for a southerly flow of moisture to be transported into our region. With daytime heating and the seabreeze fronts, showers and storms will be likely each day. Any of these showers and storms could produce some heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs each day will top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

For the tropics, Henri made landfall as a tropical storm in New England bringing heavy rain, strong winds, and storm surge to the region. There is another area to watch out in the eastern Atlantic that has a 10% chance of development over the next 5 days.

Bottom line... have the rain gear around and stay hydrated!

