Weekend Forecast

By Jenny Brown
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Sunday will be another hot, humid, and unsettled day with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and a 60 percent coverage of showers and storms. This is thanks to a little shortwave off to our north sending some moisture our way in combination with the daily seabreeze fronts.

If you plan on heading out to the beaches, red flags are flying. This means that you are allowed to swim in the waters but you want to be very cautious because the rip current risk will be high.

Boating conditions look to be good with a light chop on the bay with seas around 1-2 feet, just be on the look out for those showers and storms throughout the day.

As we get into the new work and school week, the heat will be sticking around with highs each day averaging in the lower 90s. Overnight lows will average in the mid 70s.

An area of high pressure in the southern plains will be bringing us a more southeasterly flow in the atmosphere allowing us to return to a normal summertime pattern. Most days we will start out with a mix of sun and clouds before the seabreeze kicks in to help spark those showers and storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Rain coverage will average around 50%.

