Advertisement

Bicyclist dies in collision with pickup truck

A bicyclist involved in a crash with a pickup truck, back on August 15, has died.
A bicyclist involved in a crash with a pickup truck, back on August 15, has died.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist involved in a crash with a pickup truck earlier this month has passed away. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Hinson Avenue on August 15th. We’re told the crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the pickup truck was injured. The bicyclist, a 61-year-old man from Pensacola, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the investigation, James Dodson, 64, of Lynn Haven, was southbound on...
Victim identified in deadly Panama City crash Friday
Timothy Jokinen was found guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation.
Man sentenced to life in prison after molesting child under 12 in Jackson County
The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.
The Crestview Police Department is conducting a murder investigation
In historic downtown Panama City, several local businesses such as The Little Mustard Seed say...
Local businesses seeing positive impact despite COVID spike
Results show more than 175,000 people now calling Bay County home. That’s nearly a 4% jump from...
Bay County sees growth in U.S. 2020 Census

Latest News

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford issues a message to residents after a suspect attempts to break...
Suspect attempts to break into Sheriff Tommy Ford’s personal vehicle
The Senior Center in Panama City Beach is holding a food drive for An Angel's Food Pantry.
Senior Center Food Drive
A former military veteran and his family receive a special home dedication after it sustained...
Local veteran and his family gifted new home after Hurricane Michael damage
A former military veteran and his family receive a special home dedication after it sustained...
Local Veteran and His Family Gifted New Home after Hurricane Michael Damage