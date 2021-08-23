Bicyclist dies in collision with pickup truck

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A bicyclist involved in a crash with a pickup truck earlier this month has passed away. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of Front Beach Road and Hinson Avenue on August 15th. We’re told the crash is still under investigation.

The driver of the pickup truck was injured. The bicyclist, a 61-year-old man from Pensacola, was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.