City of Callaway under precautionary boil water notice

After multiple reported calls of discolored water throughout Callaway, the entire city is under a precautionary boil water notice.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After multiple reported calls of discolored water throughout Callaway, the entire city is under a precautionary boil water notice.

Officials advise all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. They say a rolling boil of one minute should be sufficient. Alternatively, people can use bottled water.

The notice will be in place until a bacteriological survey can be completed and the water is safe to drink.

