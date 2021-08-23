Advertisement

Day 1: School mask trial

Monday was the first day of the school mask trial.
Monday was the first day of the school mask trial.(KTUU)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Parents from across the state with children who have health considerations are in court today, the first of three days, over whether the Governor has more authority than local school boards when it comes to deciding who wears a mask. The number of districts defying the state order is growing.

The number is now seven districts that are not giving parents an opt-out from mask mandates.  The number grew over the weekend as Leon County made masks mandatory for kids in K through 8th grade, after previously allowing an opt-out.

“We should have mandatory masking in schools,” said retired Judge Charles Dodson, who is now representing parents in the suit to require masks in schools.

In an unusual twist, the former judge who ruled against the state and was later overturned, when it required students to go back to the classroom, is now representing parents like Hillsborough mom Amy Nell. She believes in parents’ rights but wants every child in a mask.

“But if your choice puts others in harm’s way, or doesn’t support the public health in general, then, it becomes more of a community issue” Nell testified.

Michael Abel, the Governor’s and DOE attorney countered that the Governor’s order is not forcing anyone to go maskless.

“The freedom of parents to choose whether their own kids have their faces covered at school.”

The appellate court decision in last year’s school re-opening case found that that decision was up to the politically accountable, not health officials.

The case surfaced in opening remarks from the Governor’s lawyer.

“So at the conclusion of the trial, we’re going to ask this court to enter a judgment for the defendants and dismiss the case,” Michael Abel told the court.

But the year-old decision also opened the door for local school boards to prevail. USF researcher Thomas Unnasch told the court the difference this time was the behavior of the virus.

“The Delta virus is potentially a much more explosive virus in terms of its spread,” said Unnasch.

Whatever the outcome of this trial, it is sure to be appealed to the First District Court of Appeal, the same court that sided with the Governor last year when it came to opening schools.

So far, only Alachua and Broward counties have been told by the state they are in violation of the law. The notice is the first step in levying penalties.

Most Read

According to the investigation, James Dodson, 64, of Lynn Haven, was southbound on...
Victim identified in deadly Panama City crash Friday
Timothy Jokinen was found guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation.
Man sentenced to life in prison after molesting child under 12 in Jackson County
The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.
The Crestview Police Department is conducting a murder investigation
In historic downtown Panama City, several local businesses such as The Little Mustard Seed say...
Local businesses seeing positive impact despite COVID spike
Results show more than 175,000 people now calling Bay County home. That’s nearly a 4% jump from...
Bay County sees growth in U.S. 2020 Census

Latest News

Springfield Police Department is looking for an alleged cell phone thief.
Springfield Police Department search for alleged cell phone thief
A bicyclist involved in a crash with a pickup truck, back on August 15, has died.
Bicyclist dies in collision with pickup truck
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford issues a message to residents after a suspect attempts to break...
Suspect attempts to break into Sheriff Tommy Ford’s personal vehicle
The Senior Center in Panama City Beach is holding a food drive for An Angel's Food Pantry.
Senior Center Food Drive