High-risk qualifications for new antibody treatment in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County residents who test positive for COVID-19 now have a new treatment option available.

“If you are somebody that is COVID positive and you are at risk for severe symptoms get in here early and get the treatment,” Governor Ron DeSantis said.

The Florida Department of Health says to receive the most effective results, you should get the treatment as quickly as you can after testing positive for the virus or being exposed.

Which is what one Bay County resident was hoping for over the weekend, but he did not meet the high-risk category requirements.

“Because he is a lifeguard and he trains to be in good shape he doesn’t qualify. Yet, other people who may not be in good shape whether or not they’re at an acute level this virus can,” Darcie Miller, wife of the resident with COVID said.

State health officials tell NewsChannel 7 examples of medical conditions that may pose a higher risk for severe illness and could potentially benefit from the treatment include: seniors 65 and up, women who are pregnant, overweight individuals, those with diabetes, those who have an immuno-suppressive disease, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, chronic lung disease, sickle cell disease, neuro-developmental disorders, or if they have a medical-related technological dependence.

“It is anyone 12 and over ... with a chronic condition or a BMI over 25,” Warren Bailey, director of pharmacy for Doctors Memorial Hospital said.

Bailey said the goal of the treatment is to prevent hospitalizations or deaths due to COVID-19.

“We are treating a lot of people and we do not see them back. We do not see them back in our ER and that’s the goal,” Bailey said.

If you qualify for the antibody treatment in Bay County you can go to the fairgrounds located on the corner of 15th street and East Avenue from 9 a.m to 5 p.m.

For a full list of locations and general information about the antibody treatment click here.

