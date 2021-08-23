IWWF Junior Waterski World Championships kickoff at Pickos Ski School

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sunday marked the first day of the U17 Waterski World Championships out at Pickos Ski School.

The event was scheduled for 2020, but due to the pandemic, was unfortunately postponed to this year. However, a bonus of the bump was that the International Federation of Waterskiing actually asked the school to host not only the U17 World Championship, but also the U21 World Championship, so about 184 skiers in total.

The first four days of the event will be U17 guys and girls with the finals on Wednesday, August 25th, and then on Thursday, August 26th, the U21 competitors will take to the water with their finals on Sunday, August 29th.

Skiers from all over the globe have competed all year in prelims in order to qualify and travel to the Panhandle for the chance to win the title.

“This is the cool thing about water skiing and the sport in general is we’ve got about 25 countries represented, so we have some really unique ones that are here,” said Caitlin McGinty, the event’s director. “We’ve got a local Columbian family that moved here about five years ago. They’ve been training, and they went to South Walton High School. Morocco showed up. Monaco showed up. We have girls from Cypress here, so all over the world. Japan brought an athlete, so we are just really fortunate to show Santa Rosa Beach, FL. They are floored at how beautiful it is here.”

While competitors may have had to make a long trek to get to Santa Rosa Beach, they are taking full advantage of everything the area has to offer.

“They’re just like, ‘This is phenomenal. These beaches are amazing,’ and one of the things in the bulletin that the skiers got is restaurants, what they can do in the area, there was a local axe throwing company that was just put up down the street from us, so they have something to do when they’re done competing,” said McGinty. “I mean, they’ve been going to Destin to do Crab Island. They’ve been going to our local beaches here, Shunk Gulley, just all the different restaurants, so they’ve just been like, ‘This is the best place in the world.’”

Admission to the championships is free, and so is parking.

