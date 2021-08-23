Advertisement

Local food pantry in need of food, hygiene, and paper donations

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An Angel’s Pantry provides food and other items to those in need in the community. Now, it’s looking for some help.

The pantry is looking for non-perishable food items like boxed or canned goods. It is also accepting hygiene donations like shampoo or soap. It is even accepting paper donations like diapers and wipes.

If you aren’t able to make it to the grocery store to pick any of these items up, you can drop off monetary donations at three different drop-offs.

Those drop off locations can be found at:

Panama City Beach Senior Center - 423 Lyndell Ln, Panama City Beach, FL 32407.

Panama City CrossFit - 661 Jackson Way, Panama City, FL, 32405.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office - 3421 SR-77 N, Panama City, FL, 32405.

For more information on how you can help, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

