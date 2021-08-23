Lynn Haven battles flooding issues

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - All the recent heavy rainfall has left some roads flooded and residents in low-lying areas concerned. Lynn Haven City officials are describing their recent flooding as “catastrophic.”

Summer storms are nothing new to residents.

“It felt like we had more water this morning than we did from Fred,” Lynn Haven resident Alyse Tucker said.

It’s the flooding that’s making some people nervous.

“Never been afraid of water but you really are when it comes to your house because all your stuff is in there and you don’t want it messed up,” Tucker said.

She said the rain from Monday morning’s storm filled up half her backyard. Now she, along with others on Facebook, is asking for the city’s attention.

“City of Lynn Haven, I know they’re doing the best they can right now but we need help,” Tucker said.

While U.S. 77 and 390 are not owned by the city, officials said they’re working on areas they do have control over.

“We’re dealing with digging our ditches out. We have our vac truck now cleaning out inlets and culverts and trying to keep it flowing,” Lynn Haven Assistant Public Works Director Chris Lightfoot said.

They said they’ve been out all Monday long, checking in on the community and putting up signs where areas are flooded or roads are dangerous.

The city has a Storm Water Master Plan that was put into place in 2019 to help lessen future flooding.

“A project list was devised to work through those projects and create outfalls and increase pipes to get the stormwater out of the city,” Lightfoot said.

He said it’s a process, and it’s one that isn’t fixed in a day.

“We have to keep going, enlarging the pipes, enlarging the outfalls, increase pipes. You know add more outfalls just to accommodate for that,” Lightfoot said.

Public Works officials are asking residents with storm water-damaged houses to reach out. You can either email Chris Lightfoot at clightfoot@cityoflynnhaven.com or call 850-265-5989.

