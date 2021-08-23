Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

Expect more heat, humidity, and storms
By Chris Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It should be a pretty quiet night in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s. Rain chances will be small, but expect for showers & storms to return near the coast in the morning. We will see highs near 90 on Tuesday w/feels like temps near 100. Rain chances will be 60%. The forecast will remain the same for the rest of the week w/good rain chances each day, but also plenty of sunshine, heat, and humidity.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

