Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It should be a pretty quiet night in the panhandle w/lows in the 70s. Rain chances will be small, but expect for showers & storms to return near the coast in the morning. We will see highs near 90 on Tuesday w/feels like temps near 100. Rain chances will be 60%. The forecast will remain the same for the rest of the week w/good rain chances each day, but also plenty of sunshine, heat, and humidity.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

