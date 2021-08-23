Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a bit of an active morning early on radar with thunderstorms racing south. We’ll see them become an issue for those south of Hwy20 for the morning drive. Another shot at scattered afternoon storms develops later today. So keep the umbrellas handy today.

Otherwise, it’s a sultry and oppressive start, especially along the coast with temperatures and dew points well into the mid to upper 70s. Dress comfortably today as we’ll also get some sunshine to return to our skies and toasty temperatures await us. By midday, rain chances will take a break and skies will open up into some sunshine. Highs will push into the low 90s with a heat index around 100-105°.

That will be enough heat plus a weak boundary to our north to help create lift for more scattered storms to develop. They’ll start off inland around I-10 after about 2 or 3pm. But due to northerly steering flow, anything that develops inland will try to drift south toward the coast. So a hit or miss storm will be possible across the Panhandle by the late afternoon and evening.

We’ll see more scattered storms return to the forecast through the midweek. While rain chances don’t completely diminish by the late week, we should see longer periods of drier times.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies in the morning with a few storms gives way to midday mostly to partly sunny skies before late afternoon hit or miss storms return. Highs today top out in the low 90s with a heat index around 100-105°. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps us running unsettled with likely rain chances through Wednesday.

