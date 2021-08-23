Springfield Police Department search for alleged cell phone thief

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Springfield Police Department is looking for an alleged cell phone thief.

At the Dollar General located at 3423 E. 15th Street, a woman allegedly stole a cell phone, according to officials.

The cashier reportedly saw the phone and asked the last customer if she had left her phone. The suspect, a white female, indicated to the cashier it was her phone and took it. Officials said she drove off in a black car with tinted windows.

The cashier then reportedly got a phone call from the victim remembering that she left her cell phone at the cash register.

Police are asking if anyone can identify the suspect, or has information on the case, to please contact Investigator Aaron Wilson at (850) 588-5301. Anonymous tips can be submitted to CrimeStoppers at (850) 785-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.