Suspect attempts to break into Sheriff Tommy Ford’s personal vehicle

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford issues a message to residents after a suspect attempts to break...
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford issues a message to residents after a suspect attempts to break into his personal vehicle early Monday morning.(RING)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford issues a message to residents after a suspect attempts to break into his personal vehicle early Monday morning.

According to a Facebook post, Sheriff Ford said he was awakened around 3 a.m. Monday by his Ring camera alert. He said that’s when he discovered someone was trying to break into his vehicle. Sheriff Ford said his car doors were locked, and he believes the suspect was scared off by a motion light.

By the time the sheriff was able to get outside, the suspect had run off; however, Ford said he called 911 and Lynn Haven Police and Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies responded.

In his post, Sheriff Ford encouraged residents to lock their vehicle doors. He said nobody is immune to this type of crime. Ford said 99% of vehicle burglaries can be stopped by simply locking your car or truck.

