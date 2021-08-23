Update: Panama City fire officials determine cause of fatal house fire
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama City Fire Department have released the cause of a house fire that left one person dead earlier this month in Panama City.
According to officials, it was determined the fire started as a result of an “unintentional/accidental cooking fire”.
The blaze occurred on August 11, at a home on North Macarthur Avenue in Panama City.
Original Story: August 11, 2021
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house fire broke out on North Macarthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.
Officials with the Panama City Fire Department said the fire started around 7 pm.
Officials say one person died and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
