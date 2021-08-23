Advertisement

Update: Panama City fire officials determine cause of fatal house fire

Fire officials said a cause has been determined in a house fire that left one person dead on...
Fire officials said a cause has been determined in a house fire that left one person dead on August 11 in Panama City.(WJHG/WECP)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials with the Panama City Fire Department have released the cause of a house fire that left one person dead earlier this month in Panama City.

According to officials, it was determined the fire started as a result of an “unintentional/accidental cooking fire”.

The blaze occurred on August 11, at a home on North Macarthur Avenue in Panama City.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original Story: August 11, 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house fire broke out on North Macarthur Avenue in Panama City Wednesday night.

Officials with the Panama City Fire Department said the fire started around 7 pm.

Officials say one person died and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

We will continue to keep you updated on-air and online as this story unfolds.

