Blue Springs Road Sinkhole Repaired

By Jenny Brown
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The high water table in combination with heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Fred on August 16th, caused a portion of Blue Springs Road to collapse into a large sinkhole.

The entire roadway between Mashburn Road and County Road 388 in northern Bay County was closed for repairs.

When the road first collapsed, Roads & Bridges employees spent the night in their cars on either side of the road to ensure the safety of motorists passing through.

Repairs began as soon as the weather conditions improved. Repairs have been completed and the road reopened on Tuesday.

