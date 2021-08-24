Advertisement

Jackson County Sheriff golfs for charity

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield hopes to continue holding these golf tournaments to benefit the...
Sheriff Donnie Edenfield hopes to continue holding these golf tournaments to benefit the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranch for years to come.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jackson County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield will be holding an Inaugural Charity Golf Classic on September 17, at Indian Springs Golf Club. All the proceeds for the tournament will benefit the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch in Live Oak, Florida.

The Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch is a place where troubled youth can go to find stable homes. Sheriff Edenfield said the ranch holds a special place in his heart, and he wants to give back to it.

“I visited the youth ranch several years ago and saw what it did for the troubled youth,” Sheriff Edenfield said. “God led me, and He said this is where you need to focus.”

”I can tell you that it just makes us feel absolutely wonderful,” President of Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranch Bill Frye said. “We’re just grateful and thankful at the same time.”

To register to play in the golf tournament, sponsorship opportunities, or to donate, contact Sydney Armstrong at armstrongss@flcjn.net.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the investigation, James Dodson, 64, of Lynn Haven, was southbound on...
Victim identified in deadly Panama City crash Friday
Timothy Jokinen was found guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation.
Man sentenced to life in prison after molesting child under 12 in Jackson County
Fire officials said a cause has been determined in a house fire that left one person dead on...
Update: Panama City fire officials determine cause of fatal house fire
The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.
The Crestview Police Department is conducting a murder investigation
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford issues a message to residents after a suspect attempts to break...
Suspect attempts to break into Sheriff Tommy Ford’s personal vehicle

Latest News

Doctor's Memorial Hospital in Bonifay currently has 11 COVID patients, six of which need a...
Holmes County ranked lowest in Florida in vaccination rates
The heat & humidity continue w/good rain chances every day.
Monday Evening Forecast
The heat & humidity continue w/good rain chances every day.
Monday Evening Forecast
All the recent heavy rainfall has left some roads flooded and residents in low-lying areas...
Lynn Haven battles flooding issues