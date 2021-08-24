Lake DeFuniak opening up for swimming for first time since 1964

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Folks in DeFuniak Springs will have a new watering hole for the rest of the summer.

Officials are opening up Lake DeFuniak on Saturday for swimming all the way through Thursday, Sept. 30. The lake will be open from 8 a.m. to sunset and Sundays from 12:30 to 5 p.m.

This is the first time the lake has been opened for swimming since 1964.

Next year’s season is scheduled from March 1 to Sept. 30.

Officials said the designated area to swim is between the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood boat ramp to the area behind the DeFuniak Springs Library. The area will expand more next year once the water has been prepped for safe swimming.

There will be no boating, kayaking, canoeing, or fishing in the designated swimming area.

