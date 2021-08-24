Advertisement

New exhibit at WonderWorks teaches visitors about something they can’t live without

By Sam Martello
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new exhibit at WonderWorks features an element we need to survive, but often don’t think about. Air!

The exhibit, titled Totally Tubular, sheds light on this gas and shows how it moves.

The room is filled with tubes and has air circulating throughout them. You can place a fluffy ball in the tube, and watch it soar around the room through the tubes.

This exhibit was created by WonderWorks technicians right here in Panama City Beach, and it is one of the only places you can find this interaction.

For more information on Totally Tubular, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

