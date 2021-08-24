North Bay Haven football into game week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Area high school football teams get into “game week” mode. Among them the Buccaneers of North Bay Haven. That school the last in our tour of area practice fields. Coach Andy Seigal heading into his fourth season at the helm there. He and his Buc’s looking to improve on back to back 3-7 seasons, hoping to show an upward progression. Certainly the numbers are good for the Buc’s. The coach telling us his guys putting in a good deal of work from spring to summer and into these fall workouts. He’s particularly pleased with the commitment his players showed leading up to the start of fall practice, adding the stress in the summer was more in the weight room than on the field. “We felt having a young football team it was probably more important because of what we do.” coach Siegal told us late last week. “We want to run the football. Let’s get in the weight room, get strong and build up some ot these young guys, to protect themselves so they don’t get hurt. That was our goal this summer. And it was amazing out of 64, basically, players, over 55 percent of them missed on day or less in the weight room this summer. That’s awesome. And that means excused, unexcused, it didn’t matter, COVID, whatever. Only one day so that’s awesome.”

Coach Siegal says among that number of 64 in the program, 14 seniors. Though some of those seniors are out for football for the first time, so there’s going to be a learning curve for them. Still the coach is hoping they can develop and help the team win some games, even if it is unusual for seniors to be first-year players.

“Usually a senior’s kind of got their career path set, I’m going to go to Vo-Tech, I’m going into the military, I’m going to go to college, this is what I’m going to do.” says Siegal “And some of these guys are like ‘hey let me try and play another sport.’ Because a lot of those seniors are multi-sport athletes, coming from basketball and baseball and stuff. So that’s kind of a cool thing. But I think it’s a little bit of the pandemic, a little bit of hey they kind of like what we’re trying to do here, build this family atmosphere. I hope they’re enjoying it, we’re trying to give them a positive experience.”

And the coach is optimistic about the season ahead, and one of the reasons, is the tight-knit nature of this team.

“You know the school is based off high expectations, high achievement. And we carry that into our football program. Plus we have a saying trust, commitment, love and that’s what we base everything off of. Our kids care about each other. They’re committed to working hard in the weight room. You know they trust each other and they trust the coaches, and the coaches trust them. Take those things together, that’s what we’re building and hopefully we’ll keep going.”

Coach Siegal and his guys getting in a dress rehearsal this past Friday, taking on Arnold at Gavlak in their Kickoff Classic. The Buc’s with a six point loss in that one. Still good film on his guys as they prepare to open the regular season this Friday night with a road trip to Holmes.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.