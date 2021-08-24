Operation Spay Bay accepting donations to take to Tennessee flood victims

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The small community of Waverly, Tennessee, has been impacted by a deadly flood leaving many animals without a home or an owner.

“I know a lot of people who just leave their puppies and their kittens because they do not know what to do,” Jo Ellery, who was making a donation, said. “The need is great I know that.”

Operation Spay Bay a local nonprofit is taking a crew up to Waverly but they need help from the Bay County community to bring in donation items. This drive hits close to home for Operation Spay Bay especially with the help they received after Hurricane Michael.

“We just want to help out,” Maxine Cornette, with Operation Spay Bay, said. “We know what they are going through. When we had problems here after Michael everybody was helping us so we are just paying it forward.”

“Think about how it was when Michael hit and the need that we felt. Multiply that times 100 and that is what the animals need,” Ellery said.

The crew at Operation Spay Bay is hoping to fill up their “Neuter Commuter” with supplies by September 2.

“It doesn’t matter if it is large animals or small animals,” Cornette said. “We will take cat food, dog food, horse feed, pig feed, or anything. There are animals out there that are in great need of everything.”

You can drop off supplies at operation spay bay from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday until September 2nd. They are located in Panama City at 3520 East 15th Street.

Operation Spay Bay will be heading north to Tennessee to deliver all of the supplies on September 3rd.

