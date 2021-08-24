Advertisement

Operation Spay Bay accepting donations to take to Tennessee flood victims

You can drop off supplies at Operation Spay Bay from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday...
You can drop off supplies at Operation Spay Bay from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday until September 2nd. They are located in Panama City at 3520 East 15th Street.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The small community of Waverly, Tennessee, has been impacted by a deadly flood leaving many animals without a home or an owner.

“I know a lot of people who just leave their puppies and their kittens because they do not know what to do,” Jo Ellery, who was making a donation, said. “The need is great I know that.”

Operation Spay Bay a local nonprofit is taking a crew up to Waverly but they need help from the Bay County community to bring in donation items. This drive hits close to home for Operation Spay Bay especially with the help they received after Hurricane Michael.

“We just want to help out,” Maxine Cornette, with Operation Spay Bay, said. “We know what they are going through. When we had problems here after Michael everybody was helping us so we are just paying it forward.”

“Think about how it was when Michael hit and the need that we felt. Multiply that times 100 and that is what the animals need,” Ellery said.

The crew at Operation Spay Bay is hoping to fill up their “Neuter Commuter” with supplies by September 2.

A community in Tennessee has been impacted by flooding over the weekend. Here in Bay County states away Operation Spay...

Posted by Allison Baker TV on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

“It doesn’t matter if it is large animals or small animals,” Cornette said. “We will take cat food, dog food, horse feed, pig feed, or anything. There are animals out there that are in great need of everything.”

You can drop off supplies at operation spay bay from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday until September 2nd. They are located in Panama City at 3520 East 15th Street.

OPERATION SPAY BAY ONCE AGAIN NEEDS YOUR HELP!!! I'm sure everyone has heard of the mass flooding in Waverly,...

Posted by Operation Spay Bay on Monday, August 23, 2021

Operation Spay Bay will be heading north to Tennessee to deliver all of the supplies on September 3rd.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials said a cause has been determined in a house fire that left one person dead on...
Update: Panama City fire officials determine cause of fatal house fire
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford issues a message to residents after a suspect attempts to break...
Suspect attempts to break into Sheriff Tommy Ford’s personal vehicle
Located at the Bay County Fairgrounds, located at 2230 15th Street in Panama City.
High-risk qualifications for new antibody treatment in Bay County
Springfield Police Department is looking for an alleged cell phone thief.
Springfield Police Department search for alleged cell phone thief
A bicyclist involved in a crash with a pickup truck, back on August 15, has died.
Bicyclist dies in collision with pickup truck

Latest News

The Graceville Police Department is looking for Allonte Jacquez Bellamy after police say he...
Graceville Police Department searching for a person of interest
THE HIGH WATER TABLE... IN COMBINATION WITH HEAVY RAINFALL DUE TO TROPICAL STORM FRED ON AUGUST...
Blue Springs Road Sinkhole Repaired
SandJam, a rock concert series in Panama City Beach, has been postponed until next year.
SandJam 2021 postponed until next year due to COVID-19 cases in Bay County
Public Works Director Craig Drake points to a buoy marking the distance from the shoreline...
Lake DeFuniak opening up for swimming for first time since 1964