Advertisement

Pineapple Willy’s Kicks Off Pay It Forward Week

Pineapple Willy's Donates 100% of its profits to 3 local charities this week.
Pineapple Willy's Donates 100% of its profits to 3 local charities this week.(WJHG)
By Jenny Brown
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you love seafood, barbecue, salads, sandwiches, and more with a beach front view, come on down to Pineapple Willy’s this week. They are hosting their 2021 Pay It Forward Week through Friday, August 27th. 100% of the restaurant’s profits will benefit three local charities.

“It’s very important for Pineapple Willy’s to give back to the community to keep the community strong and that’s our biggest goal, ” CEO of Pineapple Willy’s, Melissa Traxler said.

The three local charities benefiting from this year’s fund raiser is Panama City Beach Paws and Claws, B.A.S.I.C of NW Florida, and Beach Care Services.

After talking with Melissa about how passionate Pineapple Willy’s was to be able to participate in Pay It Forward and give back to the community, Larry Thompson, President of Beach Care Services was walking in to have lunch. They were also excited to participate in the event and be able to give back to the community as well.

“I just encourage people to come out all week long for lunch, dinner, knowing you are helping out the community... knowing that 100% not 50 not 60 but 100% of all food sales is going to three great charities, ” Larry said.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to the investigation, James Dodson, 64, of Lynn Haven, was southbound on...
Victim identified in deadly Panama City crash Friday
Timothy Jokinen was found guilty of lewd or lascivious molestation.
Man sentenced to life in prison after molesting child under 12 in Jackson County
Fire officials said a cause has been determined in a house fire that left one person dead on...
Update: Panama City fire officials determine cause of fatal house fire
The investigation remains active and ongoing at this time.
The Crestview Police Department is conducting a murder investigation
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford issues a message to residents after a suspect attempts to break...
Suspect attempts to break into Sheriff Tommy Ford’s personal vehicle

Latest News

A notable name in Bay County had quite the night when someone tried to break into his car.
Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford's Vehicle Nearly Broken Into
Sheriff Donnie Edenfield hopes to continue holding these golf tournaments to benefit the...
Jackson County Sheriff golfs for charity
Doctor's Memorial Hospital in Bonifay currently has 11 COVID patients, six of which need a...
Holmes County ranked lowest in Florida in vaccination rates
The heat & humidity continue w/good rain chances every day.
Monday Evening Forecast