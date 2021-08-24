Pineapple Willy’s Kicks Off Pay It Forward Week

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you love seafood, barbecue, salads, sandwiches, and more with a beach front view, come on down to Pineapple Willy’s this week. They are hosting their 2021 Pay It Forward Week through Friday, August 27th. 100% of the restaurant’s profits will benefit three local charities.

“It’s very important for Pineapple Willy’s to give back to the community to keep the community strong and that’s our biggest goal, ” CEO of Pineapple Willy’s, Melissa Traxler said.

The three local charities benefiting from this year’s fund raiser is Panama City Beach Paws and Claws, B.A.S.I.C of NW Florida, and Beach Care Services.

After talking with Melissa about how passionate Pineapple Willy’s was to be able to participate in Pay It Forward and give back to the community, Larry Thompson, President of Beach Care Services was walking in to have lunch. They were also excited to participate in the event and be able to give back to the community as well.

“I just encourage people to come out all week long for lunch, dinner, knowing you are helping out the community... knowing that 100% not 50 not 60 but 100% of all food sales is going to three great charities, ” Larry said.

